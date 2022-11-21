Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $20.57 million and $8.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00012656 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08310647 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00461826 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.11 or 0.28334895 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
