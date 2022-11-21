Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Acquires £25,500 in Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) insider Andrew Paul Wass purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($29,964.75).
Gear4music Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of G4M stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.26) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.40. Gear4music has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 764 ($8.98). The company has a market capitalization of £22.55 million and a P/E ratio of 597.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76.
About Gear4music
