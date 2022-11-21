Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Acquires £25,500 in Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) insider Andrew Paul Wass purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($29,964.75).

Gear4music Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of G4M stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.26) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.40. Gear4music has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 764 ($8.98). The company has a market capitalization of £22.55 million and a P/E ratio of 597.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

