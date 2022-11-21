Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $923.68 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00038119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $923.68 million and $15.80 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,155.27 or 1.00006227 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00039628 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00230848 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.15733036 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,961,023.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

