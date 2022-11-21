Gemini Dollar Price Down 0% Over Last Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $618.78 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.39 or 0.08293921 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00464088 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.77 or 0.28473698 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 616,415,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

