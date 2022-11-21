Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of G stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. 627,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,868. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,205 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 5,870.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,703,000 after buying an additional 1,571,504 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Genpact by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,839,000 after buying an additional 1,360,996 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genpact by 207.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,237,000 after buying an additional 831,953 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.