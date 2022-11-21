Gifto 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.85 or 0.08450399 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00457824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.27 or 0.28089356 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

