Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.30

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $84.25, with a volume of 32061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 120.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $6,302,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

