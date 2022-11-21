Glenn J. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 117,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,775. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.49.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Primerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.