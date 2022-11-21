Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires 88,601 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 88,601 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $56,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:NSC opened at $246.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.62. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.