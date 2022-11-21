Glenview Capital Management LLC Buys 32,466 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 2.1% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Corteva worth $84,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.