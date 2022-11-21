Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 267,426 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 267,426 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $25,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,263,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 414,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $976,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $42.46 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

