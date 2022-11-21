GMX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.84 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. GMX has a market capitalization of $334.85 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $41.90 or 0.00258577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.34 or 0.08425364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00469189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,650.56 or 0.28786667 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

