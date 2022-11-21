Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $501,004.23 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00465645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.15 or 0.28569502 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

