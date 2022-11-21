Governance OHM (GOHM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $452,135.71 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,194.24 or 0.13539772 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
