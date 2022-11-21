GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.68. GrafTech International shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 35,006 shares trading hands.

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,830,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 2,660,762 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

