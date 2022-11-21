Graham Chipchase Sells 11,377 Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXBGet Rating) insider Graham Chipchase sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.40 ($7.65), for a total transaction of A$129,720.55 ($87,060.77).

Graham Chipchase also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Graham Chipchase 34 shares of Brambles stock.
  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Graham Chipchase 4,887 shares of Brambles stock.
  • On Wednesday, August 31st, Graham Chipchase 31 shares of Brambles stock.

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. Brambles’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

