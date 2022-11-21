Graham Chipchase Sells 11,377 Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) insider Graham Chipchase sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.40 ($7.65), for a total transaction of A$129,720.55 ($87,060.77).
Graham Chipchase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Graham Chipchase 34 shares of Brambles stock.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Graham Chipchase 4,887 shares of Brambles stock.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Graham Chipchase 31 shares of Brambles stock.
Brambles Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Brambles Increases Dividend
About Brambles
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
Further Reading
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.