Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March makes up about 4.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 25.05% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YMAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $2,667,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

