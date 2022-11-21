Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS FFEB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.78. 35,004 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

