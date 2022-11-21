Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FJUL. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.2% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. 776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,980. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

