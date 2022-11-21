Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 146,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,431. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

