Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOOG traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.31. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.22. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

