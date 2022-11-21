Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $37,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $59.60. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.