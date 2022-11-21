Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $70.17 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,171,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 30.8% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 120.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,651,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 2,018,276 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.