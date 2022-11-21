Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after acquiring an additional 74,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. 36,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

