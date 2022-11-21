Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after buying an additional 568,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,840. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.