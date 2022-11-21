Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 142 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,147. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.03 and a 200 day moving average of $278.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

