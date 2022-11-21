Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $9.74 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.47. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

