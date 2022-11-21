Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 0.2% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

