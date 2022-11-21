Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

