Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,441.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,209 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.14. 19,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

