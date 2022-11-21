Greenleaf Trust Buys 2,149 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,870 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.91. 70,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,379,403. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

