Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 124.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.1% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $216.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,764. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.44 and its 200 day moving average is $240.77.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

