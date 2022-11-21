Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 512,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,755. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.