Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,499,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 562,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,784,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100,697 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

ABBV traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $156.55. 62,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $276.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

