Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.46. 506,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,428,947. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

