Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 1.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 14.80% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $79,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 639,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 578,376 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 294,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 270,996 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,363,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.