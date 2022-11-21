Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,413 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 168,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.19 on Monday, hitting $322.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day moving average of $365.76. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

