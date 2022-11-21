Gregory A. Lang Sells 27,639 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $147,039.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.31. 21,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.73.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

