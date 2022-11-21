Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from €8.00 to €9.00. The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 18,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,083,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.30 ($10.62) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.49) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the second quarter worth $131,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Trading Up 4.2 %

About Grifols

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.



Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

