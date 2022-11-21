GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.10 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $38.10 million and $98,876.11 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00464581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.32 or 0.28503407 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

