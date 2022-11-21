HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.97% of HCA Healthcare worth $470,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA opened at $230.08 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average of $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

