HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,165,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $444.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

