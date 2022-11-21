HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 154,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 33,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.34. 115,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

