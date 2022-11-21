HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,347 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.33. 351,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,643,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

