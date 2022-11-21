HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,015 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $216.12. 41,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.31. The stock has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

