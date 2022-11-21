HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 203 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.38. 45,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.76. The firm has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

