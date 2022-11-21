HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 49 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $536.14. 14,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

