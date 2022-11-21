HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.59. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.