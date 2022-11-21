Head to Head Analysis: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) versus Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91% Bumble 2.29% 0.67% 0.44%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Bumble $765.66 million 3.91 $317.78 million $0.16 144.45

This table compares Grindr and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Bumble 0 6 10 0 2.63

Bumble has a consensus target price of $27.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Grindr.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bumble beats Grindr on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

