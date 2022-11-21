Head-To-Head Contrast: NU (NYSE:NU) versus Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 24.11% 13.95% 2.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 3 2 11 0 2.50 Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NU and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

NU currently has a consensus target price of $10.03, suggesting a potential upside of 136.59%. Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NU and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 11.51 -$164.99 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $190.53 million 0.80 $54.11 million $2.03 3.28

Medallion Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

